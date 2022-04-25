GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Blizzard finally gave Diablo Immortal a launch date. The mobile take on its action RPG franchise is coming out on June 2. But Blizzard surprised by revealing that Immortal is also coming out to PC, with cross-play and cross-progression, on that same day.

Diablo Immortal, which Blizzard is creating in partnership with NetEase, had its announcement way back in 2018. At the time, many fans were upset to see the series — which many associate with PC — move to the free-to-play mobile gaming sector.

It was one of several incidents that started around this time that turned many fans against Blizzard, culminating in reports and investigations into sexual harassment and other workplace problems at the studio.

After that, Microsoft announced plans to purchase Activision Blizzard.

Although Immortal will launch for PC on June 2 in an open beta, all progression will carry whenever the beta ends. It should seem indistinguishable from an actual release. This PC version should give fans looking forward to Diablo IV, which is still a ways off, something to do while they wait.

This news also came on the same day that Activision Blizzard released its latest earnings number, which suffered due to Call of Duty: Vanguard’s weaker performance compared to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and from a lack of new releases from Blizzard.

Players can choose from six classes in Immortal: Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, or Wizard. The game will have something of an MMO feel, with players sharing large open spaces and able to group up or compete against each other.