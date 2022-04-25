We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

HCL Software announced today that it has been named a Leader in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing (AST) for the second consecutive year.

Magic Quadrant reports, according to Gartner, are based on qualitative data analysis methods to show market trends including direction, maturity and key players, and rates vendors on their “ability to execute and completeness of vision.”

That ability to execute is a Gartner metric that summarizes a vendor’s market responsiveness, financial viability, customer base, product development and distribution channels. The Completeness of Vision rating reflects the vendor’s innovation and whether the vendor follows the market trends.

These market trends include an increase in the scope of testing required, continued rapid growth and increased competitive complexity, as well as a focus on the direct transfer of many application security functions to development and operations teams. This evaluation is the key determinant of a vendor’s position in the Magic Quadrant. The four quadrants include leaders, challengers, visionaries and niche players.

Vendors in the Leaders quadrant have the highest aggregate scores for their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. A vendor in the leaders quadrant has the market share, credibility and marketing and sales capability to help new technologies gain acceptance.

According to a report authored by Dale Gardner, Mark Horvath and Dionisio Zumerle on April 18, 2022, “Gartner expects worldwide AST end-user spending to exceed $3.1 billion in 2022. Increased regulatory and compliance mandates, as well as a growing awareness of the risks associated with the software, remain market drivers. Several high-profile software supply chain breaches highlighted those concerns, prompting regulatory initiatives that will continue to push overall application security standards, at least in the United States.”

Milestones in application security testing

“We believe our position as a Leader on the Gartner Magic Quadrant further validates that customers and business partners should feel confident about the investment, innovation and leadership that HCL Software is bringing to HCL AppScan,” said Raj Iyer, senior vice president of product management at HCL Software.

HCL AppScan is a security testing platform is designed to ensure that organizations and their customers aren’t vulnerable to attack. HCL AppScan offers security testing capabilities such as DAST, SAST, IAST and SCA, as well as the correct scanning technology for devops use cases through a beautiful, user-friendly interface.

Developers can focus on patching by lowering total remediation time and businesses can manage large-scale security programs with control, visibility and governance thanks to auto-correlated results, targeted assistance and developer-assisted services.

HCL Software is a cloud-native solution factory for enterprise software that serves millions of apps for over 20,000 businesses, including more than half of the Fortune 1000 and Global 2000 companies. The objective of HCL Software is to ensure that its IT investments result in optimum client satisfaction through constant product innovation.

“Together with our tightly integrated devops products and our focus on the breadth of coverage of quality and security testing capabilities, we are delivering a portfolio of world-class continuous testing solutions to our customers,” Iyer.

“Gartner research publications are based on the organization’s opinions and shouldn’t be taken as statements of fact. or an endorsement for suitability for a particular purpose,” according to Gartner.