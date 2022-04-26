GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Sony’s got a new software update coming down the pipe, giving PS5 owners access to a variable refresh rate (VRR) option. The new option and support is rolling out globally starting this week.

Owners of HDMI 2.1 VRR compatible televisions and monitors can enable the new tech to dynamically sync the screen’s refresh rate to the PS5’s graphical output. This works towards eliminating visual artifacting and screen tearing, leading to better visual performance. The optimal experience is much smoother gameplay, crisper graphics, and reduced input lag.

Sony has a list of the first fourteen games guaranteed to receive patches to enable VRR. They are:

Astro’s Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DIRT 5

Godfall

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard

These are just the first confirmed recipients. Any already released PS5 games can be fully optimized for VRR through a game patch. Any upcoming games may include VRR support at launch.

How to use it

Once the update gets pushed the VRR option will be automatically enabled if your PS5 is connected to one of the aforementioned screens.. You’ve just got to make sure to download and install the update first. If you want to turn it off it’s as easy as popping into the Screens and Video page in the system settings.

image credit: Sony

You can also toggle applying VRR to currently unsupported games. The results might vary. Now, if only it was as easy to actually get a PS5 as it is to mess with this new feature.