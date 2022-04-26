GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!
The Last of the Nintendogs podcast returns this week to discuss Shigeru Miyamoto delaying the upcoming Mario movie. He saw Sonic 2 and got far too excited about the prospect of Rouge the Bat showing up, so he’s taking the rest of the year off. Splatoon 3, meanwhile, gets a September 9 release date, and Game Freak is offering 4-day work weeks.
