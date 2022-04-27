GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

The siren song of blockchain gaming has lured some more veterans. Playmint, a game studio focused on web 3 massively multiplayer online games, has raised $4 million.

The Brighton, United Kingdom-based studio has veterans from Electronic Arts, Epic Games, and Disney. Bitkraft Ventures led the round with participation from 1kx, Cherry Ventures, Ethereal Ventures, and Play Ventures’ Play Future Fund.

The funding will be used to scale Playmint’s team of artists, game designers, and engineers in order to continue releasing new chapters of its game, The Crypt, every month.

“We are committed to creating real web 3 games, not web 2.5, by leveraging blockchain technology to build games the industry has never experienced before. We may not know how they’ll work, what they’ll look like, or how players will interact with them, but one thing we do know is making a fun game is a necessity,” said Playmint CEO, David Amor, in a statement.

Playmint is on a mission to build category-defining games for the web 3 era. The team has shipped top games such as Dungeon Keeper 2, Lego Star Wars Battles, and Fall Guys.

Playmint is making web 3 MMOs.

Playmint’s first title, The Crypt, is a loot-based dungeon game that exists entirely on the blockchain and enables anyone to build on top of it. As the world’s first player vs environment co-op on-chain game, players have the ability to build their own clients, bots, and even their own games, using the primitives that Playmint has developed.

Playmint is taking key learnings from building chapters of The Crypt to build its second title, an on-chain trading game full of politics, subterfuge, and economic opportunity.

“We believe that putting game logic on-chain will usher in a new era of innovation in game design, marked by rapid experimentation through interoperability and composability,” said Nicolas Vereecke, an investor at Bitkraft Ventures, in a statement. “There are few teams in the industry that combine the proven ability to create fun games with a deep sense of curiosity and a willingness to do new, hard things. The games coming out of this new era will be nothing like the games that exist today and we are confident that Playmint will continue to experiment with new technologies and push boundaries to create the most engaging, immersive and fun games web 3 has to offer.”