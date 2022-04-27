According to leading independent research firm Strategy Analytics, the Motive AI Dashcam outperforms leading dashcams in accuracy and speed of unsafe driving detection. The report found that the Motive AI Dashcam successfully detected unsafe driving behavior 89% of the time, higher than Lytx (61%) and Samsara (15%).

Strategy Analytics conducted an independent evaluation that tested AI dashcams by Lytx, Samsara and Motive for accuracy and speed of AI-based detection of unsafe driving behavior, image quality, and hardware design. The research found that Motive outperformed Lytx and Samara in every test that was conducted. For example, Motive detected 89% of all unsafe driving events while Lytx detected 61% and Samsara detected 15%. Motive also detected 94% of phone calls compared to Lytx (54%) and Samsara (0%).

Motive also stood out for its ability to detect texting (100% of the time versus 14% for Samsara) and seatbelt violations (Motive identified 98% of violations while Lytx found 68% and Samsara 5%).

The chart above shows the alert success rate and average time for alerts to trigger.

“Accurate AI helps prevent accidents, therefore saving lives. Missed, false or inaccurate alerts have serious consequences in high-risk, high-speed situations,” said Paul Brown, the director of projects at Strategy Analytics. “Motive’s fast and accurate AI dash cam has a real impact on people’s lives by keeping the roads safer for everyone.”

Strategy Analytics conducted 342 separate tests under daytime, dusk and nighttime conditions in their research. All dash cams tested were new and camera positions were rotated daily. The report also highlights that Motive’s AI Dashcam is most preferred for its image and video quality, accurate in-cab alerts, and hardware design compared to Samsara and Lytx.

“Many vendors claim to have advanced AI capabilities to make drivers safe. However, the new research from Strategy Analytics shows Motive is the clear dash cam leader,” said Abhishek Gupta, director of product for safety, compliance, and insurance at Motive.

Read the full report by Motive.