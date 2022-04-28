GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!
Blizzard announced today that it will show off a new mobile game set in the Warcraft universe on May at 10 a.m. Pacific at this site.
Before Microsoft’s bid to buy Activision Blizzard, the publisher was in the midst of a strategy to bring more of its IP to phones. This included games like Call of Duty Mobile, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, and the upcoming Diablo Immortal.
The Warcraft brand has already had some success on mobile with Hearthstone, a digital card game available on phones and PC.
Blizzard specifies that it has built this game “from the ground up for mobile devices,” so don’t expect a port of an older Warcraft title.
GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Learn more about membership.