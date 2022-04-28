GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Super Evil Megacorp announced its new game, Catalyst Black, will launch later this spring– May 25, specifically. The new battleground shooter from the developers of Vainglory is designed to be a competitive multiplayer title for mobile gamers.

Catalyst Black was first shown at the iPhone 13 showcase last year, albeit briefly. It was originally called “Project Spellfire.” The game is designed to be as good-looking and fun-to-play as any triple-A console title, and is built on the company’s E.V.I.L. engine.

The gameplay is fairly typical of a top-down battleground title. Players can customize their loadout, and at launch will have over 30 guns, 12 abilities, and 15 trinkets. They’ll also have 6 primals, or giant entities that they can summon against their enemies. It will also have a variety of modes, including PvP, PvE, and PvEvP.

Kristian Segerstrale, CEO of Super Evil Megacorp, said in a statement, “Catalyst Black takes mobile-first games to a new level both by offering input flexibility and through its accessible yet deep, action-packed gameplay. Catalyst Black takes mobile-first games to a new level both by offering input flexibility and through its accessible yet deep, action-packed gameplay!”

Catalyst Black launches on iOS and Android on May 25.