GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

PlayStation has announced the games that will be available to its PS Plus subscribers starting in May. The main headliner is FIFA 22, and the other games are Tribes of Midgard and Curse of the Dead Gods. All three games launch on PS Plus on May 3.

FIFA 22 launches on both PS5 and PS4, but must be redeemed separately on both consoles. Players will also receive a special gameplay booster pack along with the game. Tribes of Midgard is this month’s co-op offering for both consoles (doesn’t have to be redeemed separately), and can be played by up to 12 people together. Curse of the Dead Gods is the single-player game, exclusive to PS4.

Its April games, including Slay the Spire and Hood: Outlaws & Legends, will leave on May 2. Subscribers also have until May 11 to nab Persona 5 from the PS Plus Collection, the group of classic PS4 games offered for free to subscribers on PS5.

As a reminder, the new version of PS Plus, formerly known as Spartacus, is supposed to roll out later this month. Specifically, Sony’s targeting Asian markets for May 23. SpartaPlus should roll out to the rest of the world starting on June 1 (for Japan), June 13 (for the Americas) and June 22 (for Europe). Subscribers who don’t elect to join the Extra, Premium, or Deluxe tiers will, as far as I know, be automatically enrolled in the Essential tier. It’s more or less the same as the current PS Plus experience.