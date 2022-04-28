GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Amazon today announced which games will be added to its Prime Gaming channel on Luna, as well as the games that will be free for Prime subscribers. It’s a fairly stacked month all around, with Ghostrunner, Curse of Monkey Island, and Dead Space 2 on the list.

As usual, Prime Gaming divides its offering between Free Games with Prime to claim, and games on its free Prime Gaming Luna channel. But those who have a Prime subscription can still play either one for free, so the distinction is arbitrary. Players can access all of them starting May 1.

For Free Games with Prime, Amazon is offering Dead Space 2, The Curse of Monkey Island, Out of Line, Mail Mole + ‘Xpress Deliveries, Cat Quest and Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King. Out of these, Dead Space 2 and Curse of Monkey Island intrigue me the most.

The latter comes shortly after the announcement that there would be a new title in the Monkey Island series from creator Ron Gilbert. Curse was the original sequel to Monkey Island 2, made without Gilbert’s input. Also, we’re getting a Dead Space 1 remake fairly soon, so now’s as good a time as any to get the sequel and enjoy Isaac’s story.

On Luna, the Prime Gaming channel gets the Ghostrunner, Ride 4, Monster Truck Championship and Metal Slug 3. None of these are especially new, but they’re all fun games.