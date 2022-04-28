Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Learn more.

Team Liquid today revealed a new training facility, the Pro Lab. Built in collaboration with Alienware, the Los Angeles facility is a place for esports players to improve their work with specific tests and data. The lab also has things like zero-G chairs and a fully-outfitted kitchen.

The Pro Lab offers several cognitive tests that assess Team Liquid’s athletes, in the categories of attention, memory, control, and anticipation. Players working in the Pro Lab can play a series of games that test their reflexes, memory, and other such things.

I was given a chance to see these in action, and each of the tests look more like Minesweeper than any more current games. The Pro Lab team will analyze and aggregate the data from these tests and use it to change their training to account for each player’s strengths and weaknesses.

Steve Arhancet, co-CEO of Team Liquid, said in a statement, “Team Liquid has always been committed to putting its players first. The Pro Lab, in partnership with Alienware, is the next stage in that evolution. Our main focus will be working smarter to provide our players with the resources to learn about themselves, their habits, their strengths, and areas of improvement so we can continue to grow and compete at the highest levels.”