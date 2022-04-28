GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Varjo has launched its Varjo Reality Cloud platform, which enables someone to visit a place in virtual reality from a remote location. It’s a kind of teleportation that takes advantage of cloud streaming to capture and feed imagery for someone else to explore.

The Helsinki company said it allows even the most complex metaverse to stream in real-time to supported devices for both professional and consumer users.

Varjo makes high-end VR/XR (virtual reality/extended reality) headsets for enterprises and high-end consumers. Now the commercial availability of the Varjo Reality Cloud platform will give those enterprises some new applications, such as remote maintenance.

Long term, the company wants to build the ultimate hardware/software stack for scaling high-performance immersive computing across all headsets, regardless of manufacturer.

Autodesk VRED streaming from Varjo Reality Cloud.

Varjo Reality Cloud is powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) in addition to state-of-the-art Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) and can run graphically-intensive virtual- and mixed-reality applications across any device. That is, someone can scan in their environment with a high-end Varjo headset, but the spectator from afar can access that environment with a variety of devices. And the spectator does not have to look exactly where the person who is scanning the environment is looking.

With Varjo’s proprietary foveated transport algorithm, users can stream immersive content from Varjo Reality Cloud to devices with a lossless visual fidelity via a compression rate of 1000:1, and a bandwidth of 35 megabits-per-second via highly secure, enterprise-grade data encryption.

Professional customers can at last safely and securely stream their most complex immersive VR/MR applications and models (as well as human-eye resolution VR/XR content) from the Reality Cloud directly to Varjo’s headsets.

This use case specifically unlocks new levels of scalability and productivity for virtual and mixed reality workflows in one of the most demanding industries for VR/MR – automotive design using Autodesk VRED.

Unreal Engine MetaHuman streaming from Varjo Reality Cloud.

“We’re excited to step beyond delivering the world’s highest quality VR/XR hardware to offer a pioneering software service that makes human eye-resolution metaverse (as well as virtual and mixed reality workflows) possible to experience in nearly real-time. This can be on practically any device, platform, or headset with the necessary resolution, not just our own,” said Urho Konttori, chief technology officer of Varjo, in a statement.

Later this year, users will also be able to use the platform with other supported applications incorporating the leading 3D engines – Unity and Unreal Engine. To make this an industry-standard, Varjo intends to expand device support beyond its own portfolio of headsets to enable any user to join collaborative immersive sessions from a variety of iOS and Windows devices including phones, tablets, and PCs in the second half of this year. Today, Varjo showed it working with Epic Games MetaHuman tool, which lets people create realistic virtual humans.

“Varjo Reality Cloud enables us to work together seamlessly through both virtual and mixed reality. This virtual space allows us to review design models together as if we are standing there physically together in the same space,” said T. Jon Mayer, head of exterior design at Volvo Cars, in a statement. “The technology is a significant step towards democratizing the use of VR and XR for collaboration through ease of use and lower PC hardware requirements.”

Starting today, Varjo Reality Cloud with cloud streaming support for Autodesk VRED is available for up to five concurrent users per company at $1,495 per month.

“Varjo Reality Cloud enables professional users to easily access and benefit from the highly scalable NVIDIA A10G Tensor Core GPUs to power the photorealistic and collaborative visualization service,” said Lisa Bell-Cabrera, director of business development XR at Nvidia, in a statement. “This is the first time Varjo software runs in the cloud on an NVIDIA GPU, and it’s a great step forward in bringing scalable, true-to-life virtual reality experiences to professionals across industries.”