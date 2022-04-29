Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Learn more.
Xbox and Bethesda are having their E3 showcase on June 12 even though E3 is dead this year. Also, Square Enix framed Yuji Naka for making a bad game by releasing his bad game. The GamesBeat Decides crew also discusses Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order news, game earnings, and your questions. Join us, won’t you?
