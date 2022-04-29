Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Learn more.

In case you hadn’t heard, we at GamesBeat had a little get-together this week. We had a hybrid Summit this week: One day in-person in Los Angeles, two days virtual. These last three days have been some of the most fun I’ve had since I started writing about video games eight years ago.

There’s a strong chance if I say too much about the conference I’m going to get sentimental. I’m talking paragraphs about how many cool people in the industry there are, about being able to be part of something like this after years of planning, about how, yes, I did in fact meet Reggie. So… let’s not do that, for the sake of dignity. Just take my word for it: It was great.

It’s probably a good thing that this week didn’t have a lot of huge game releases, because I would not have had time to play them. Luckily, there is one game in my library that saved my sanity this week: Kirby and the Forgotten Land. I’d had the game for a while, but had put it away, figuratively, while I made headway on Tiny Tina, Chinatown Detective Agency, Elden Ring, Ghostwire Tokyo… you know, the spring collection. But it turns out that a Kirby game on the Switch is the perfect thing to play on planes, in airport lobbies, while winding down in a strange hotel room.

Speaking of games, a few other things have happened in the industry. We’re getting Diablo Immortal and an Xbox/Bethesda showcase in June. Gameloft announced a cute game called Disney Dreamlight Valley, which I’m probably going to sink a few hours into. Oh, and we received confirmation that Skull & Bones is indeed real. On the other hand, Stray — one of the games I was looking forward to this year — is delayed. So we’ll take the bad with the good.

What to play this week

What’s new:

Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodhunt

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Nintendo Switch Sports

Unsouled

Research and Destroy

New on subscription services:

7 Days to Die (Xbox Game Pass)

Bugsnax (Xbox Game Pass)

Sol Cresta (GeForce Now)

Lost Ark (GeForce Now)

Jupiter Hell (GeForce Now)

Conan Exiles (GeForce Now)

Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition (GeForce Now)

Dune: Spice Wars (GeForce Now)

Holomento (GeForce Now)

Prehistoric Kingdom (GeForce Now)

Romans: Age of Caesar (GeForce Now)

Trigon: Space Story (GeForce Now)

Crawl (GeForce Now)

Sea of Craft (GeForce Now)

Flashing Lights – Police, Firefighting, Emergency Services Simulator (GeForce Now)