Apprenti and Epic Games have joined forces to start a first-of-its-kind Unreal Engine focused apprenticeship program. Epic Games will be starting by matching a $100,000 grant from the Office of Apprenticeships within the Department of Labor.

Epic Games will also be offering access to its Unreal Authorized Training Centers through CG Spectrum. CG Spectrum is a college for digital art and animation. It joined up with Epic Games as one of those training centers in September 2021.

“We are excited to collaborate with Epic and Apprenti on this initiative. This co-investment will allow us to work closely with Epic’s customers and industry leaders to train and inspire creators, while leveraging the Apprenti model to increase access to expert-led development and coaching across these industries,” said CG Spectrum’s Jeremy Chinn.

Apprenti is seeking additional investments to accelerate a national registered training program. The hopeful program will be specific to roles specifically needed within the gaming, automotive, and architecture industries.

“As the demand for real-time skills continues to grow, apprenticeship programs not only offer an effective solution to the tech talent gap, they also have the potential to enrich the lives of people and communities, connecting them with invaluable resources and opportunities,“ said Epic Games’ Julie Lottering, in a statement. ”At Epic, we’re working alongside Apprenti to deliver Unreal Engine apprenticeship programs for games, media and entertainment, and beyond. This partnership is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the potential industry-transcending impact, and we couldn’t be more excited for the future.”

3D skills are in high demand

Demand for real-time 3D skills is outpacing average Information Technology skills by 50% and is growing 10% faster than the overall global job market. The games industry alone added over 30,000 new entry level roles in 2021.

“The content created by the gaming industry needs to include the viewpoints of its consumers. It’s imperative that game developers reflect the diversity of end-users,” said Apprenti’s Jennifer Carlson. “Beyond this, an apprenticeship based in Unreal Engine skills will provide a pathway to careers not just in gaming but in broad industries such as film, television, advertising, and manufacturing. We are proud to partner with Epic Games and help underrepresented individuals explore lucrative careers in interactive media.”

Apprenti’s no stranger to diversity. The non-profit has placed internships all over America, including Amazon, Paypal, Wayfair, and more. Over 85% of Apprenti’s apprenticeships are from underrepresented groups and non-traditional backgrounds.