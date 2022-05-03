Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Learn more.

The Embracer Group comes for us all in the end. This time, the European megapublisher is acquiring Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal along with their IPs. That includes Tomb Raider and Deus Ex. But while this continues to bolster Embracer’s publishing efforts, it leaves Square Enix lighter and perhaps easier to acquire. The rumor, which we cannot confirm, is that Sony wants to grab the Japanese company. But would that leave Nintendo out in the cold? The Nintendogs talk about that and more on this week’s episode of the podcast.

