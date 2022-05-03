Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Learn more.
The Embracer Group comes for us all in the end. This time, the European megapublisher is acquiring Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal along with their IPs. That includes Tomb Raider and Deus Ex. But while this continues to bolster Embracer’s publishing efforts, it leaves Square Enix lighter and perhaps easier to acquire. The rumor, which we cannot confirm, is that Sony wants to grab the Japanese company. But would that leave Nintendo out in the cold? The Nintendogs talk about that and more on this week’s episode of the podcast.
Listen on Apple Podcasts or iTunes
GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Learn more about membership.