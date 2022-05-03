Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Learn more.

Ubisoft announced that development of the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake has been taken over by Ubisoft Montreal. Formerly in the hands of Ubisoft’s Pune and Mumbai studios, the game has shifted back to its original creator.

The announcement reads, “This decision is an important step and the team, building upon the work achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, will now take the time they need to regroup on the scope of the game to deliver you the best experience for this remake of an all-time classic, when it’s ready.”

An update on the development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pic.twitter.com/8xQpqyPSwQ — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) May 3, 2022

From that language, it sounds almost as though the game is delayed again. The remake has already seen delays repeatedly, with no concrete date in sight. At the last report, the game was expected for the 2022-23 fiscal year, meaning it could release as late as March 2023.

As the announcement is quick to point out, the Montreal studio also developed the original Sands of Time trilogy. Ubisoft Montreal is still working on the development of Roller Champions and supporting the just-released Rainbow Six: Extraction.