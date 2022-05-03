Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Learn more.

Seagate is releasing three new external HDDs in time to celebrate Star Wars Day. The three new art designs feature character art of Boba Fett, Grogu and The Mandalorian. The new drives are joining Seagate’s line of special edition drives, which also include 2021’s Star Wars Beskar Ingot themed drives.

“We are thrilled to announce the latest release in our ongoing collaboration with Lucasfilm, bringing three fresh and iconic designs to gamers and Star Wars fans,” said Seagate’s Jeff Fochtman. “From the designs to the functionality of the drives, this release brings a force to the battle stations of Star Wars enthusiasts.”

The new drives are equipped with customizable RGB LED lighting. Assuming you don’t want to change things up, each drive is programmed with lighting to match the featured character. The Boba Fett drive is pre-programmed with a vibrant red, while the others default to shades of blue.

The drives themselves have 2TB of storage space, and work with PC, Mac, Xbox and Playstation. They’re designed to utilize USB 3.2 for universal compatibility and quick data transfer. The trio of storage devices are available for purchase as of May 4, retailing for $109.99 USD.

They also come with a five year limited warranty and three years of data recovery services, which is great for external drives. I don’t know about anyone else, but I’ve got a bad habit of accidentally dropping them.