Blizzard revealed a new mobile game set in the Warcraft universe today. Warcraft: Arclight Rumble is, as Blizzard calls it, a “tower offense” game. That’s a play on the tower defense genre.

Before Microsoft’s bid to buy Activision Blizzard, the publisher was in the midst of a strategy to bring more of its IP to phones. This included games like Call of Duty Mobile, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, and the upcoming Diablo Immortal.

Presented as a game played within the Warcraft universe, players can collect heroes and villains (over 65 of them) that they deploy on the battlefield.

The Warcraft brand has already had some success on mobile with Hearthstone, a digital card game available on phones and PC. Similar to Hearthstone, Arclight Rumble looks to have a lighthearted tone.

A closed beta is coming to limited regions “soon.” The game will also include multiplayer support, including cooperative play and dueling.