May is an interesting month this year. We don’t have a whole lot of massive triple-A games. Several that might have kept us busy during that time have been delayed to fall or even to next year. But we’ve still got a few fun titles coming, and it appears Xbox Game Pass is going to dish out as many of them as possible.

The first games coming out in this half of the month are Loot River, Trek to Yomi, and Citizen Sleeper. All three games are coming out this week — Loot River is available today. It’s a roguelike dungeon crawler that combines combat with spatial block-shifting, according to its description. Trek to Yomi is a black-and-white, Kurosawa-inspired action game following a lone samurai out for revenge against those who destroyed his home. Citizen Sleeper is a sci-fi RPG set on a space station. All three are new games launching on Day One on Game Pass, and Trek to Yomi and Citizen Sleeper launch on May 5.

The week after that, we’re getting Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition, the rerelease of the mystery visual novel game. We’re also getting This War of Mine: Final Cut, NHL 22 for console and Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising. The latter is an action RPG and the prequel to the upcoming Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. All are releasing on May 10, except NHL 22, which launches on May 12.

This month, we’re sacrificing Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas on May 10. On May 15, we’re also losing Enter The Gungeon, Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, Remnant: From the Ashes, Steep, The Catch: Carp and Coarse, and The Wild at Heart. Those are some pretty big games to lose, but we still have time to play before they shift out of the rotation.