All Elite Wrestling is getting a video game later this year, and wrestler and AEW gaming liaison Evil Uno has confirmed it is coming to console and PC. During a livestream, Evil Uno showed off new gameplay footage and confirmed a GamesBeat report that the name of the game is AEW: Fight Forever.

As part of the stream, Yuke’s and AEW revealed trailers for wrestlers Kris Statlander and Nyla Rose. They are also brining referee Aubrey into the action. To get the fan favorite Aubrey into the action, Yuke’s developed an AI referee engine. This will enable the ref to interact with the wrestlers in a way that looks realistic.

Evil Uno also mentioned some other improvements that the development team has made to the game. Those include a much more lifelike crowd. Yuke’s is dropping the flat textured audience members in favor of 3D models that have bespoke animations.

AEW: Fight Forever still does not have a release date, but Evil Uno finished by confirming that the “AEW console game” is also heading to PC.