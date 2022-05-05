Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Learn more.

NFTs and blockchain games are hot topics today. They’re all over the internet and all the business news sites. So, what are they? Though they are hot at the moment, that’s a question that most people can’t answer. Lack of information and complicated processes keep most from dipping their toes. Anderson Ferminiano, CEO of LootRush, might have a solution to this issue.

“At LootRush, we are focused on creating an easy way to enable NFT gaming for all players, regardless of their financial capacity or technical knowledge,” says Ferminiano. “To allow gamers to have such an affordable and easy experience, we’re building an abstraction layer with different blockchains that are very easy to use and partnering with NFT owners to make a large amount of game NFTs available on our platform for an affordable price.”

As mentioned by Ferminiano, technical know-how is not the only hurdle to jump. NFTs can be, and are, prohibitively expensive. LootRush plans to tackle this problem by selling NFTs for a fraction of their current asking price.

“We enable players to play video games with NFTs at 100x lower price, providing more flexibility and a larger portfolio of NFTs to have fun,” explains Ferminiano. “We cut down the time to start playing your favorite game from a few hours to a few minutes.”

LootRush secures funding for launch

“Now that we have made playing games like Axie Infinity easy, affordable, and fast, we are quickly approaching our official launch,” said Ferminiano. “To help us, we decided to raise capital to facilitate planned growth while maintaining our spirit and our mission.”

With that goal in mind, Ferminiano and LootRush has sought, and won, funding from venture groups. The company closed a seed round of $12 million led by web3 and crypto firm Paradigm. Andreessen Horowitz was also a substantial participant in the round.

Are affordable NFTs in the cards? For these things to continue to grow, something has to give. To read more about the company and their games, check out their official site.