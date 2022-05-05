Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Learn more.

Tilting Point and Polygon Studios announced a multi-year partnership on Web3 games. Tilting Point will publish its games — it has 10 games in the works — using the Polygon Network to integrate Web3 features.

Out of the 10 games that grow from the partnership, three are existing titles. These include Astrokings, from Tilting Point’s recently acquired developer AN Games, The Walking Dead: Casino Slots, and Chess Universe.

Polygon’s Ryan Wyatt said in a statement, “Tilting Point is set to bring a new level of quality to Web3 gaming, accumulated from a decade of building and publishing mobile games. This partnership will help solidify Web3’s place in the gaming industry, and we’re excited to start developing games that champion user ownership and immersive gameplay.”

According to Tilting Point CEO Samir Agili, the partnership will make Tilting Point the ideal developer for both native Web3 developers and those looking to bridge their games from Web2. As he told GamesBeat in an interview, “Tilting Point’s strength has been in having fantastic developers over the years, working with some of the best independent developers on the market, bringing fantastic, big IPs — Spongebob, Walking Dead, Star Trek — to existing engines and making them better.”

In addition to Polygon, Tilting Point also partnered with Stardust, a platform that helps developers integrate NFTs into their titles. It announced this partnership earlier this year.