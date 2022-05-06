Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Learn more.
On this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides, you can expect more references to Daikatana as well as bundles of news. That includes an update on the Summer Game Mess, a look into Xbox’s streaming plans, and FTC’s investigations into game consolidation. Also, Embracer has purchased more studios, WWE is making an RPG, and Mike and Jeff have played season 2 of Halo: Infinite. Join them, won’t you?
