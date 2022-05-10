Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Learn more.

Nintendo is telling investors that it still plans to release Bayonetta 3 this year. It also still has Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp on its launch schedule — albeit with a “TBA” tag regarding its release date.

The publisher originally announced Bayonetta 3 in 2017, and we haven’t heard much about the game until late last year. During a Nintendo Direct in September, Nintendo promised to release the character-action sequel from Platinum in 2022. And the company still has it listed as coming this year in materials it sent out as part of its latest earnings report.

Nintendo originally had Advance Wars on a different trajectory. The company announced the game last year and planned to launch it in December. After a delay, however, the game’s release date lined up with the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This forced Nintendo to postpone the launch due to the game’s themes of invasion and occupation of foreign lands.

By putting Advance Wars into its earnings report, Nintendo is giving the series a sign of life. This means it likely won’t put the game on the proverbial shelf indefinitely. Or, at the very least, it hasn’t done that yet if it’s factoring the game into its forecasts.

The rest of Nintendo’s first-party releases look like this:

Mario Strikers: Battle League – June 10

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – June 24

Live A Live – July 22

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – July 29

Splatoon 3 – September 9

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet – “Late 2022”

Bayonetta 3 – “2022”

Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – “Spring 2023”

Metroid Prime 4 – “TBA”

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – “TBA”

Nintendo will likely add a handful of games to this list if it has a summer Nintendo Direct. That could include the Metroid Prime 1 remaster as that game will have its 20th anniversary in November.