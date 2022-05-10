Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Learn more.

Electronic Arts announced it’s launching a new brand: EA Sport FC. As the name suggests, it’s publishing its soccer/football titles under this new banner, which launches in 2023. This means that the company has officially split from FIFA for its future games.

EA announced in 2021 that it was “reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA” and considering rebranding. VGC reported that CEO Andrew Wilson felt that all the game publisher got from the agreement was “four letters on a box.” As the new brand will launch next year, this year’s game will still have the FIFA name. Wilson outlined EA’s vision for the new brand in a statement, calling it, “the largest and most impactful football club in the world, at the epicenter of football fandom.”

The new brand retains much of the same properties as the old one. Cam Weber, EA’s EVP of EA Sports and racing, said in a blog post: “Everything you love about our games will be part of EA Sports FC — the same great experiences, modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes will be there … . We’re dedicated to meaningfully reinvesting in the sport, and we’re excited to work with a large and increasing number of partners to expand to new authentic experiences that bring joy, inclusivity and immersion to a global community of fans.”

Wilson said of the end of EA’s relationship with FIFA: “We’re thankful for our many years of great partnership with FIFA. The future of global football is very bright, and fandom around the world has never been stronger. We have an incredible opportunity to put EA Sports FC at the heart of the sport, and to bring even more innovative and authentic experiences to the growing football audience.”

As for FIFA, it issued a statement saying it plans to diversify its gaming interests. FIFA’s President Gianni Infantino said, “The interactive gaming and esports sector is on a path of unrivalled growth and diversification. FIFA’s strategy is to ensure we can make the most of all future options and ensure a wide range of products and opportunities for gamers, fans, member associations and partners.” The company confirmed it plans to work with multiple game publishers in the future.