As part of Nintendo’s earnings report today, the publisher revealed that Kirby and the Forgotten Land has sold over 2.1 million copies in its first two weeks on sale.

The Switch exclusive debuted on March 25. This is Kirby’s first 3D platformer, and the shift has given the pink ball of puff a boost.

The last entry in the franchise, 2018’s 2D sidescroller Kirby Star Allies, sold about 3.42 million copies as of December 31, 2020. With some legs, and family-friendly Nintendo games often have long ones, Forgotten Land should overcome that.

These numbers may seem like small potatoes compared to what Nintendo mega-franchises like Pokémon can pull, but Kirby has always been a more modest series. After Star Allies, the original Kirby’s Dream Land (which launched for the Game Boy back in 1992) is the franchise’s best seller, moving a bit over 5 million copies.