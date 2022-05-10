Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Learn more.

OxeFit has raised money from a few more celebrity athletes to support its tech-based home workout equipment.

Professional golfer Dustin Johnson and Los Angeles Rams’ Jalen Ramsey have joined other athletes who have invested in the Plano, Texas-based company.

The athletes join other notable investors including, Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott, former Los Angeles Dodger Matt Kemp, and Toronto Raptors’ Thaddeus Young.

The company will use the new funds — the total amount of which was not disclosed — to bring the AI-driven fitness and health system XS1 to consumer homes. The company launched its AI-powered total body at-home system, the XS1, in late 2021.

The XS1 uses AI for fitness coaching.

After seeing significant interest in investment from pro athletes, OxeFit recently raised a new round, bringing the total

company funding to over $35 million. The company also said it surpassed its unspecified 2022 Q1 sales target.

“The ability to mix strength and cardio in the same workout on the same machine is groundbreaking, and allows for more creativity in my daily workouts — which is what caught my attention with OxeFit,” said Ramsey, in a statement. “Both the commercial and consumer versions of the OxeFit systems give you everything you need to hit peak performance from the training facility or your living room.”

Johnson will help publicize the machine as he shares his journey to evolve his personal fitness routine.

“Strength and fitness have always been a huge priority for me and have allowed me to truly rise to the top of my game. Consistency is key, whether at home or in the gym,” said Johnson, in a statement. “The OxeFit platform is unlike anything I’ve trained with before. Not only do I have options when it comes to strength and cardio, the XS1 gives me the data and feedback I need to keep improving every day.”

OxeFit: Don’t let go of those ropes or you might smash the screen.

OxeFit currently offers two products, the XP1 and XS1. The company launched the XP1 in April of 2021, a

pro-grade system which is used by elite trainers, rehab facilities, professional athletes, universities and

sports teams.

OxeFit CEO Mohammed “Rab” Shanableh targeted the pros first and now plans to go after consumers looking for the ultimate in at-home fitness. Last December, the XS1 was launched as an AI-enabled cardio and strength training system in a single at-home workout experience.

“We’re excited by the support of the pro athlete community. Adding Dustin and Jalen to our team of investors further validates the need — and excitement — for smarter, more diverse, at-home fitness systems,“ said Shanableh, in a statement. “From day one, we’ve been committed to bringing professional-level workouts to consumer homes in an incredibly unique way.”

The XS1 is available for purchase on OxeFit.com with select payment options available. I asked what would happen if you had an accident and broke the screen. The company said OxeFit has several safety features, ranging from automatic weight unloading if the bar is tilted in a position the machine can recognize as being uncommon. It also has an offload feature which unloads all weight after seven seconds of non-use.

OxeFit has 68 employees. Shanableh started the company as he was interested in developing a fitness machine that should be simple, fun, and not intimidating. He wanted to revolutionize the way athletes train, with science and technology that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible when you have the right data.

He started with the design of OxeFit’s first B2B fitness platform XP1 that’s cloud-controlled but can handle the requirement of a professional and commercial setting. Late last year, OxeFit’s first consumer product, XS1, was launched which allowed the company to take all the cloud functions from XP1 and apply them to XS1 so consumers could use OxeFit’s latest innovation in the comfort of their home.

The XS1 combines strength, cardio, balance, and immersive interactive fitness training all in a single apparatus. It’s the only at-home fitness system that offers the same level of all-body, cross-functional workouts as those available in professional training facilities while leveraging robotics and artificial intelligence to deliver personalized insights and coaching that lets users take control of their own personal journey to a stronger life.

The XS1 costs $3,799. The XP1 is the B2B fitness model and starts at $42,500.