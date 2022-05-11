Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Learn more.

Game-reveal season is upon us once again. And even before the collapse of E3, publishers were spreading their announcements and showcases scattershot across the summer. This has left people wondering when is E3? When are the other showcases from Xbox, Bethesda, Nintendo, Sony PlayStation, and more? And where can I stream them? Well, welcome to the Summer Game Mess event tracker where we will do our best to answer those questions for you.

Jump directly to the event details you’re looking for

Star Wars Celebration

Star Wars Celebration is an annual event that Lucasfilm uses to announce new Star Wars projects. It has hosted gaming news before, and it should this year as well with details regarding Star Wars Jedi 2.

When is Star Wars Celebration

Star Wars Celebration runs Thursday, May 26 through Sunday, May 29. The gaming news is most likely to appear on Friday of that show.

Where can I stream Star Wars Celebration

You can stream Star Wars Celebration on starwars.com or the Star Wars YouTube page.

Summer Game Fest, Day of the Devs

Summer Game Fest is Geoff Keighley’s now-annual E3 alternative. Last year, it had massive gameplay trailers for games like Elden Ring. The host is promising to have an exciting show this year as well. He will also host the Day of the Devs event with Double Fine.

When is Summer Game Fest

Summer Game Fest’s big opening night event is Thursday, June 9 at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific.

Where can I stream Summer Game Fest?

You can watch Summer Game Fest through The Game Awards Twitch channel. Keighley is also broadcasting Summer Game Fest across multiple other feeds as well, though.

Tribeca Games Spotlight

The film festival people are giving the same treatment to video games. They will select special games to showcase at a livestreaming event.

When is Tribeca Games Spotlight?

Tribeca Games Spotlight begins June 10 at 3p.m. Eastern/noon Pacific.

Where can I stream Tribeca Games Spotlight?

You can catch the Tribeca Games Spotlight on The Game Awards Twitch channel as well.

Xbox + Bethesda Showcase

Microsoft has a lot of games that it needs to show off at this E3. Fans will likely get a deep look at Starfield, but what about Forza Motorsport, Redfall, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and more? We’ll have to find out for ourselves.

When is the Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase?

Xbox Games Showcase + Bethesda broadcasts live June 12 at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific.

Where can I stream the Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase

Tune into the show through the Xbox Twitch channel.

PC Gaming Show

A PC-focused show that PC Gamer hosts each year. It usually has info about updates to some of the biggest games on PC.

When is the PC Gaming Show?

The PC Gaming Show broadcasts Sunday evening on June 12.

Where can I stream the PC Gaming Show?

You can stream The PC Gaming Show on the PC Gamer Twitch page.

Future Games Show

Future Publishing has done several Future Games Shows at this point, and it’s returning for the summer 2022 season. GamesRadar, a Future website, is promising a 60-minute event.

When is the Future Games Show?

Future Games Show also broadcasts live on Sunday, June 12.

Where can I stream the Future Games Show?

You can stream the Future Games Show through GamesRadar’s Twitch page.

Gamescom Opening Night Live

The summer doesn’t end in June. Gamescom will provide something of a bookend compared to Summer Game Fest.

When is Gamescom Opening Night Live?

Gamescom runs August 24 through August 28, but you catch Opening Night Live on August 24.

Where can I stream Gamescom?

You can stream Gamescom Opening Night Live through The Game Awards Twitch account.

THQ Nordic Digital Showcase

THQ Nordic is just one of the many subsidiaries of the Embracer Group, and it is going to show off new games from developers like HandyGames and more.

When is the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase?

THQ Nordic Digital Showcase broadcasts live Friday, August 12 at 3 p.m. Eastern/noon Pacific time.

Where can I stream the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase?

You can watch the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase live on its YouTube or Twitch channels.

Nintendo

Nintendo usually has a summer showcase as part of E3 in June. But it hasn’t confirmed it will do that again in 2022.

Will Nintendo have a summer showcase for E3 2022?

Even with no official E3 this year, Nintendo will likely have something in its traditional timeframe. The company has several major marketing beats it wants to hit for the rest of the year, and it’s most likely that it sticks to a traditional plan when it comes to those announcements.

Sony PlayStation

PlayStation ditched E3 several years ago. It instead opted for its own PlayStation Showcases later in the year.

Will Sony PlayStation have a summer showcase for E3 2022?

It’s possible that Sony will do something in June. But it’s more likely that, like Nintendo, Sony will stick to what it has done recently. That would include a PlayStation Showcase around September as opposed to something like a big State of Play in June.