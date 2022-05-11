Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Learn more.

Ubisoft reported its earnings for the fiscal year that ended in March, citing the success of its franchises during a competitive time. It also mentioned its progress on its diversity and inclusion goals and said it plans, for the time being, to remain independent.

During its earnings call, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said that the three top franchises of the company — Rainbow Six, Assassin’s Creed, and Far Cry — each brought in about $320 million in net bookings. It reported roughly $428 million operating profit, which is down about 14% from the previous year.

The company added that it expects much from the next fiscal year, with a lineup including Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Skull & Bones, and Year 7 for Rainbow Six: Siege. It also plans to invest in free-to-play titles, including the upcoming Division mobile title. A few titles were missing from this lineup, including Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t come out that fiscal year.

Guillemot preemptively addressed the rumors around “consolidation” in the industry, and said that Ubisoft has what it needs to remain independent. He praised employees for their resilience during “demanding times” and “meaningful challenges.”

On the staffing side, Ubisoft has reported that it’s still investing in diversity and inclusion. Women now comprise 25% of the workforce, up from 22% two years ago. Women are also 42% of the executive committee and 45% of the board. Ubisoft has had a contentious history with its workforce, including multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against female employees. Guillemot added that the company plans to continue this staffing trend in the future.