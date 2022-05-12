Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Learn more.

Dead Space Remake is coming January 27. The developer confirmed that release timing during a dev stream today. The game reboots the Dead Space franchise while building on the bones of the older games.

Publisher Electronic Arts was once internally planning to launch Dead Space Remake in October. But the development team decided to take a few more months. At the same time, EA is not pushing the game out of its fiscal year.

During its earnings report earlier this week, EA confirmed that it would have a “remake” during its fiscal Q4, which ends March 2023. But the company also plans to launch a “major IP” during that quarter as well. That game is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to Fallen Order, according to multiple people familiar with EA’s plans.

Launching both games before the end of its fiscal year makes sense as the company does not have a lot of new games for the rest of calendar 2022.

Motive is also planning a gameplay reveal in October.