Lisbon, Portugal-based FRVR has acquired free-to-play first-person shooter Krunker.io.

Already played by over 200 million unique players worldwide, Krunker.io is a popular shooter that features full modding support that can be played anywhere, without having to install the game.

Started by Swiss game developer Sidney de Vries in 2018, Krunker has become one of the most popular post-app store games today. FRVR’s platform has already reached over 1.5 billion players to date, leading to it recently securing $76 million in funding, and it plans to use its resources to massively accelerate the reach and performance of Krunker.

“Krunker.io is an absolutely amazing game with a great community of players,” said Brian Meidell, CEO at FRVR, in a statement. “The Krunker team has done an amazing job creating a world-class game, and we look forward to helping the team by putting FRVRs platform, team and publishing machine behind it to take it to the next level. This is exactly the kind of partnership we built FRVR for.”

Krunker.io has hit a lot of milestones.

In Krunker.io, you can shoot your way through 12 rotation maps to earn rewards or play one of the 50,000 custom maps and games. Krunker also features a thriving economy with thousands of skins and items to unlock, sell and trade.

“We are super excited to join the FRVR family. They understand our vision for Krunker perfectly and we are on the same page about the endless potential ahead of us,” said Krunker.io founder de Vries, in a statement. “We get to retain full creative control, which is super important to us and the community. And this also brings a ton of additional resources and support for technical challenges, QA, community interaction and sandbox features. We will have so much more energy to focus on making a great game for our players.”

FRVR is a game platform building a web-based ecosystem. It was started in 2017 by Meidell and Chris Benjaminsen and it now has more than 100 employees in six offices.

“FRVR’s scale and ability to put games absolutely everywhere with no installs, combined with a game of Krunker.io’s caliber is the perfect fit to show the world what FRVR is truly capable of,” said Luke Alvarez, founding managing partner at Hiro Capital, in a statement. “I think this will be transformational for both Krunker and FRVR.”