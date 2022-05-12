Nintendo announced today that Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards will become available via the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass subscription on May 20.
Nintendo has been releasing Nintendo 64 games to the service on a monthly basis. The Crystal Shards first debuted back in 2000.
While many Nintendo properties shifted to 3D that generation, The Crystal Shards is still a 2D affair (granted, using 3D models). We wouldn’t get a full 3D Kirby platformer until Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s launch on the Switch earlier this year.
