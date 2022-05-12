Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Learn more.

You ever watch a sporting event and wonder how they get those replays so quickly? For big TV networks, it’s not a problem to hire people for that work. They can have folks just sitting around and putting together replays on the fly. When you’re a small company, or an individual, it’s a challenge to match that kind of production. That’s where Sizzle.gg wants to change the game.

Sizzle.gg is a service for esports teams, game streamers, and more. Using deep learning AI, the software creates highlight videos for several popular games based on creator criteria. Clips are then available for upload to popular sites or conversion into NFTs for auction.

The platform is now ready to leave beta and has secured its first round of funding. White Star Capital led the round supported by Progression Fund, Eterna Capital, Play Ventures, Mindset Ventures, Xoogler Ventures, and others. The seed round ended with an investment of $5 million dollars.

“There are so many valuable applications for what we’re delivering to leagues, teams and streamers — we’re just scratching the surface of what’s to come,” said Vijay Koduri, co-founder and CEO of Sizzle.gg. “With this recent round of funding, we’ll be able to expand further and offer even more to creators and leagues, helping them continue to grow and reach their audiences in new and unique ways.”

Ready for the big leagues

Right out of the gate, the company has big name clients. PUBG Esports America, for instance, currently utilizes the software for tournaments. With this funding, the company will continue to add games to their platform and grow to meet demand.

“What Sizzle.gg is doing is groundbreaking, and we are thrilled to be lead investors in something so innovative,” said Eddie Lee, partner at White Star Capital. “Whether it’s streamers, teams or Tier 1 esports leagues like PUBG Esports, their content needs are only going to grow exponentially, so we’re excited to be involved in a platform that revolutionizes content generation and can be personalized for billions of fans globally.”

You can currently check out the Sizzle.gg site for more information.