Scratch two more games from 2022’s release slate. Bethesda announced that it’s delaying both Starfield and Redfall to 2023. According to the publisher, the development teams on both games want to deliver “the best, most polished versions” to the audience.

An update on Redfall and Starfield. pic.twitter.com/pqDtx26Uu6 — Bethesda (@bethesda) May 12, 2022

Bethesda originally pinned the launch for Starfield on November 11, meaning it’s going to miss the Skyrim anniversary. Bethesda Game Studios, the developer, said in a tweet: “We can’t wait for you to play Starfield, but we need some more time.” The studio released some pictures, but no gameplay footage yet.

Redfall is Arkane’s four-player vampire-killing FPS. The most we’ve seen of it so far has been the cinematic trailer. Harvey Smith, the game director, said in a follow-up tweet: “Here at Arkane Austin, we’ve decided to delay the launch of Redfall. The team needs more time to bring the game to life. Thank you so much for your continued support. Redfall is our most ambitious game yet, and we can’t wait to show it off soon.”

We now have two more holes in 2022’s release calendar.