It was a big month for console hardware sales in the United States due to increasing supply, according to industry-tracking firm The NPD Group. That led to year-over-year growth in that category. But the industry overall was down due to slower game content sales. That is likely due to less interest in games like Call of Duty: Vanguard. Here are the full results for the month:

April 2022 Dollar Sales, MillionsApr 2021Apr 2022Change
Total Video Game Sales$4,729$4,337-8%
Video Game Content (Physical & Digital Full Game, DLC/MTX and Subscription consumer spending across Console, Cloud, Mobile*, Portable, PC and VR) platforms)$4,267$3,844-10%
Video Game Hardware$295$34316%
Video Game Accessories$167$151-10%
* Mobile spending provided by Sensor Tower

“April 2022 consumer spending across video game hardware, content and accessories declined 8% when compared to a year ago, to $4.3 billion,” NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said. “Hardware gains were unable to offset declines in content and accessories spending. Year-to-date 2022 spending was also 8% lower than the same period a year ago, to $18.3 billion.”

Year-to-Date 2022 Dollar Sales, MillionsYTD 2021YTD 2022Change
Total Video Game Sales$19,888$18,258-8%
Video Game Content (Physical & Digital Full Game, DLC/MTX and Subscription consumer spending across Console, Cloud, Mobile*, Portable, PC and VR) platforms)$17,313$15,972-8%
Video Game Hardware$1,700$1,543-9%
Video Game Accessories$875$743-15%
Let’s get to the software sales.

April 2022 NPD sales charts and info

April 2022 NPD: Top 20 best-selling games of the month in the U.S.

NPD tracks physical sales at retailers, but it also gets digital data directly from publishers. Not every company participates. For example, Nintendo doesn’t share its first-party sales, and Activision Blizzard does not provide its Battle.net sales.

These charts are sorted by dollar sales — not number of units sold. And this is for full-game sales and does not include in-game spending. 

RankLast Month RankApril 2022 Top 20 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital from the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation, STEAM and Xbox platforms for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar salesPublisher
1NEWLEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaWarner Bros. Interactive
21Elden RingBandai Namco Entertainment
34MLB: The Show 22^Multiple Video Game Manufacturers
43Kirby and the Forgotten Land*Nintendo
5NEWNintendo Switch Sports*Nintendo
69Call of Duty: VanguardActivision Blizzard (Corp)
75Horizon II: Forbidden WestSony (Corp)
88Mario Kart 8*Nintendo
92Gran Turismo 7Sony (Corp)
106Pokemon Legends: Arceus*Nintendo
1114MinecraftMultiple Video Game Manufacturers
1213FIFA 22Electronic Arts
1322Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold WarActivision Blizzard (Corp)
1418Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*Nintendo
1521Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesSony (Corp)
1619Animal Crossing: New Horizons*Nintendo
177WWE 2K22*Take Two Interactive
1817Mario Party Superstars*Nintendo
1915Madden NFL 22Electronic Arts
2011Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands*Take Two Interactive
* Digital sales not included
^ Xbox digital sales not included

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is an immediate smash hit in the United States.

“LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was the best-selling game of April 2022, while also debuting as the No. 2 best-selling game of 2022 year to date,” said Piscatella. “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was the best-selling game of the month across Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam platforms.”

The pent up demand for The Skywalker Saga enabled the game to set a record for the long-running franchise.

“LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga achieved the highest launch-month dollar sales for any LEGO title in history, and after one month ranks among the top 6 best-selling LEGO games life to date,” said Piscatella. “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the first third-party game to rank as the best-selling title on Nintendo platforms since March 2021’s Monster Hunter: Rise.”

Elden Ring

“Elden Ring was the 2nd best-selling title of April 2022,” said Piscatella. “Elden Ring remains the best-selling game of 2022 year to date and has surpassed Call of Duty: Vanguard to become the best-selling premium game of the trailing 12-month period ending April 2022.”

April 2022 NPD: 20 best-selling games of 2022 so far

RankLast Month RankYTD 2022 Top 20 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital from the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation, STEAM and Xbox platforms for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar salesPublisher
11Elden RingBandai Namco Entertainment
2NEWLEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaWarner Bros. Interactive
32Pokemon Legends: Arceus*Nintendo
43Horizon II: Forbidden WestSony (Corp)
511MLB: The Show 22^Multiple Video Game Manufacturers
64Gran Turismo 7Sony (Corp)
75Call of Duty: VanguardActivision Blizzard (Corp)
87Kirby and the Forgotten Land*Nintendo
96Madden NFL 22Electronic Arts
108Mario Kart 8*Nintendo
1110FIFA 22Electronic Arts
1213Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesSony (Corp)
1314MinecraftMultiple Video Game Manufacturers
149Dying Light 2: Stay Human*Square Enix Inc (Corp)
1512Monster Hunter: RiseCapcom USA
1615Mario Party Superstars*Nintendo
1718Animal Crossing: New Horizons*Nintendo
1820Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*Nintendo
1919WWE 2K22*Take Two Interactive
2021Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold WarActivision Blizzard (Corp)
* Digital sales not included
^ Xbox digital sales not included

April 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling games of the 12 months

RankLast Month Rank12 Months Ending April 2022 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital from the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation, STEAM and Xbox platforms for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar salesPublisher
12Elden RingBandai Namco Entertainment
21Call of Duty: VanguardActivision Blizzard (Corp)
33Madden NFL 22Electronic Arts
44Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl*Nintendo
55Battlefield 2042Electronic Arts
6NEWLEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaWarner Bros. Interactive
76Far Cry 6Ubisoft
88FIFA 22Electronic Arts
99Resident Evil: VillageCapcom USA
1012Pokemon Legends: Arceus*Nintendo
* Digital sales not included

April 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling Nintendo-platform games in the U.S.

Nintendo Platforms
RankLast Month RankApril 2022 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar salesPublisher
1NEWLEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaWarner Bros. Interactive
21Kirby and the Forgotten Land*Nintendo
3NEWNintendo Switch Sports*Nintendo
43Mario Kart 8*Nintendo
52Pokemon Legends: Arceus*Nintendo
66Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*Nintendo
77Animal Crossing: New Horizons*Nintendo
85Mario Party Superstars*Nintendo
911The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*Nintendo
10NEWMLB: The Show 22*Major League Baseball
* Digital sales not included

April 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling PlayStation-platform games in the U.S.

PlayStation Platforms
RankLast Month RankApril 2022 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar salesPublisher
1NEWLEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaWarner Bros. Interactive
23MLB: The Show 22Sony (Corp)
31Elden RingBandai Namco Entertainment
44Horizon II: Forbidden WestSony (Corp)
52Gran Turismo 7Sony (Corp)
67Call of Duty: VanguardActivision Blizzard (Corp)
79Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesSony (Corp)
85WWE 2K22*Take Two Interactive
912FIFA 22Electronic Arts
1011Madden NFL 22Electronic Arts
* Digital sales not included

April 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling Xbox-platform games in the U.S.

Xbox Platforms
RankLast Month RankApril 2022 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar salesPublisher
1NEWLEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaWarner Bros. Interactive
21Elden RingBandai Namco Entertainment
32Call of Duty: VanguardActivision Blizzard (Corp)
46Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold WarActivision Blizzard (Corp)
58Forza Horizon 5Microsoft (Corp)
67Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)Activision Blizzard (Corp)
713Halo: InfiniteMicrosoft (Corp)
8NEWGodfallGearbox Software
910FIFA 22 [EA Sports]Electronic Arts
1015Call of Duty: Black Ops IIIActivision Blizzard (Corp)
* Digital sales not included

