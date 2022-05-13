Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Learn more.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga had one of the best debuts of the year. In fact, it is already the second best-selling game in the United States in 2022 behind only Elden Ring. A big part of that is due to its appeal to families and availability on Nintendo Switch, where the game did especially well.

“Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was the best-selling game of the month across Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam platforms,” The NPD Group games analyst Mat Piscatella said. “It achieved the highest launch month dollar sales for any LEGO title in history, and after one month ranks among the top 6 best-selling LEGO games life to date.”

It is also the first non-Nintendo game since Monster Hunter: Rise in March 2021 to finish a month No. 1 on the Switch sales chart. And that tells the story of what is happening with this game. It is hitting on its broad appeal.

This Lego Star Wars has found an audience on the new-gen consoles, on Steam, and on Nintendo Switch. That last one is crucial because the family audience has significant purchasing power. It is what pushes Mario Kart 8 into the top 10 best-selling games every month.

The game is so successful that it has even already outsold Pokémon Legends: Arceus (physical only) and Horizon: Forbidden West year-to-date. Of course, those games are platform exclusive. But that hasn’t stopped them from outperforming games like Dying Light 2.

The Skywalker Saga should also have strong legs as families look to pick it up during the holidays. Now the question is whether this success is enough to enable Warner Bros., Traveler’s Tales, and Disney to work out a sequel.