Mediatonic announced its big Fall Guys announcement stream that the Ultimate Knockout game is going free-to-play starting June 21. In addition, it’s launching on Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Epic Games Store at the same time. Mediatonic is also adding cross-play and cross-progression for all platforms.

The game launches for free alongside a new season called “Free for All.” It’ll have a premium season pass alongside the free one. Players will no longer be able to spend their crowns in the store, but Mediatonic will incorporate a new currency called Show-Bucks. Existing players will get a legacy pack of cosmetics, as well as the first premium pass for free.

The developers showed off the new versions of the game on their announcement livestream, as well as specs for how each will run. Mediatonic is incorporating Epic Games accounts to support cross-play and cross-progression on other platforms. There is one caveat, though: New players will not be able to download the game on Steam, as the EGS will become the PC home of Fall Guys (makes sense, considering Epic bought Mediatonic over a year ago).

There are several new round types and costumes in the works, according to Mediatonic. The developers teased some new crossover costumes, including Ezio Auditore of Assassin’s Creed, Pusheen, and kaiju (including Mecha-Godzilla, Mothra, and Ghidorah). As their “one more thing,” they also teased that players may soon have the ability to construct their own rounds, though this feature is still some ways off, apparently.