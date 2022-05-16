Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Learn more.

PlayStation revealed new details about the upcoming update to its PlayStation Plus subscription — more specifically, the games it’ll have. In addition to all of the first-party PlayStation titles, the Spartacus update has looped in the Ubisoft+ service and its titles.

One of the changes coming to PS Plus’s new Extra and Premium plans is an expansion of the available games catalog. The collection of PS5/PS4 games available now includes first-party games like Returnal (along with all of Housemarque’s other titles), Horizon: Zero Dawn, God of War, Until Dawn, all of the Uncharted games, and the Spider-Man titles. The third-party titles include Red Dead Redemption 2, Control, Batman: Arkham Knight, Mortal Kombat 11, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Sony also revealed some of the classic PlayStation titles that will be coming to its Premium plan. They include Ape Escape 1 and 2, Syphon Filter, the Jak & Daxter remasters, the Infamous titles, and several others. The PS3 games are available via streaming on PS5, PS4, and PC. It also added that certain PS1 and PSP games will have “a new user interface with menus that allow you to save your game at any time, or even rewind the game if you want a do-over.”

Ubisoft+ Classics

Ubisoft has added several of its own titles to PlayStation Plus under the title Ubisoft+ Classics. It’s offering these games to PS Plus Extra, Premium, and Deluxe subscribers. Ubisoft+ Classics includes 27 titles at launch and will have 50 by the end of 2022. The launch lineup includes Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Far Cry 4, Watch Dogs, South Park: The Stick of Truth, and The Crew.

Chris Early, Ubisoft’s SVP of partnerships, clarified that the Classics collection is a separate offering from Ubisoft+, which will eventually be available to PlayStation users: “This is just the beginning, as we will ultimately make Ubisoft+ available to PlayStation owners as we continue to build our vision and provide players with more options to access their favorite games, wherever they are.”

Rumor had it that Ubisoft+ was coming to Xbox Game Pass, but it seems it’ll make its console debut on PS Plus (makes some kind of sense, given the name similarity). The company said in a blog post that the service will eventually be available on both PlayStation and Xbox.