As part of its recent earnings report, Take-Two Interactive noted that WWE 2K22 is outpacing its most recent predecessors.

“Notably, WWE 2K22’s sell-in for its first four weeks exceeded the levels achieved for both WWE 2K19 and WWE 2K20, even with a revised release window that was not during holiday season,” Take Two states.

WWE 2K20 had a rough launch. Players and critics panned the title for its sparse content and numerous bugs. It was the first entry in the yearly series developed solely by Visual Concepts. Yuke’s had worked on WWE games for 18 years before departing the brand after WWE 2K19.

That transition resulted in growing pains for Take-Two. After WWE 2K20’s negative reception, the publisher decided to take extra time with its next major wrestling game. That strategy has paid off, as WWE 2K22 is selling well and is receiving a warmer response from fans.

Yuke’s, meanwhile, is now working on a wrestling game for AEW. Titled Fight Forever, the game is expect to come out by the end of the year.