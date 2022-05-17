Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Learn more.

Online games and esports are very competitive. You can study videos and listen to professionals, but not everyone learns that way. Some people need a coach. That’s where companies like Metafy and GamerzClass come in. They offer coaching with skilled instructors to help gamers reach their goals.

Recently, Metafy secured $25 million in series A funding from Tiger Global and Seven Seven Six. With that funding, Metafy has acquired their once competitor GamerzClass. This acquisition will assist with company growth and expand offerings across more games than before.

“I have an immense respect for Victor and his team, they’re an unfair advantage for us. What they’ve accomplished in terms of both execution and innovation on course content is inspiring,” said Josh Fabian, co-founder of Metafy. “Metafy is best in class when it comes to coaching. We’ll be able to say the same for self-driven learning by bringing GamerzClass talent into the fold. In moving forward together, our business transforms. We’ll offer something for everyone, regardless of their skill level.”

Head of the class

At Metafy, gamers are given a few different wants to learn. You can have one-on-one coaching from pro players, watch replays with pros, or receive written notes and practice exercises. Victor Folmann, CEO of GamerzClass, will take over as the GM for courses at Metafy. In this position, Folmann hopes to design new masterclasses for gamers of all skill levels.

“Since the birth of GamerzClass, we have regularly been poked by other companies about joining forces. To be honest, it never really felt right to continue those types of conversations until I met Josh back in December,” said Folmann. “The single most important thing that makes you do great work is to love what you do. GamerzClass and Metafy unifying will allow me and my team to continue loving what we do — but with increased ambitions and firepower.”

As growth in the gaming world shows no sign of slowing, Metafy believes that neither will the desire for coaching. If you want to learn more about Metafy, or want to get better at a game, check out their site.