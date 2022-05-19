Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Learn more.

Have you ever wished you could check on a game from anywhere? Maybe you’re on a trip and want to monitor the auction house. Or you need to make sure your fleet is safe. If you’re an Eve Online player, you’ll understand what I mean.

Luckily, CCP Games has just the answer. Coming out of beta today is Eve Anywhere. Eve Anywhere allows Eve Online players to access the game from a browser. It’s available now for players in the USA and select European countries, with more coming soon.

Powered by Intel technology, the new service passes through connections to powerful PCs via the cloud. With this new option, players that have historically limited by hardware can also join the fun. Anyone can play virtually anywhere they want, and you can switch seamlessly between the browser and game client.

The beta for Eve Anywhere started last year across Europe. Beginning in August of 2021, over 11,000 players across the world have streamed over 86,000 sessions. These sessions provided CCP with valuable information to ensure a smooth launch to the public.

“EVE Anywhere was incredibly well received by those testing it in beta over the past year. We truly appreciate you Capsuleers who tried it out and shared invaluable feedback to help us improve the experience,” said Bergur Finnbogason, EVE Online’s Creative Director. “Thanks to all of your help, we’re finally ready to get EVE Anywhere into your hands, no matter your browser preferences.”

All players must do to try out Eve Anywhere is to log into their accounts and click the ‘Launch Eve Online’ button. For a stable gaming experience it is suggested that players have at least 25mbps connection speeds.

For more information about Eve Online, please visit Eve News.