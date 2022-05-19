Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Learn more.

You may not know this, but Fortnite is pretty popular. It’s all over the place except iOS… until now. Get ready Fortnite fans, Geforce Now is rolling out mobile touch controls to everyone!

Fans of Fortnite who want to play their favorite game anywhere, including their Apple devices. Thanks to Geforce Now, you can stream it pretty much anywhere. You can use your safari browser on iOS or the Android app to play.

Geforce Now, for those not in the know, is a streaming service offered by Nvidia. Games are hosted remotely on powerful PCs and are then transmitted to the end user, wherever they may be. With proprietary streaming software, Geforce Now can send games over the internet with very little control delay.

To check out Geforce Now, you simply have to go their page and sign up. There are 3 different subscription levels to check out: Free, Priority, and RTX 3080. The different levels pertain to session length as well as graphics performance. With the Free level you can play in 1 hour sessions, whereas Priority and RTX 3080 go up to 6 and 8 respectively. And, of course, the RTX 3080 subscription level guarantees you access on a powerful PC with a 3080.

One of the nice things about Geforce Now is there is never installs or patching required. You just jump in, link your Epic account, and you are ready to go.

Though the Fortnite news is great, it’s not the only thing you can look forward to playing. The paid Geforce Now subscriptions offer access to over 1,300 games to play via the service. New releases include Deadcraft, Old World, Vampire the Masquerade: Swansong, Dolmen, and Trigon: Space Story.

Whichever way you look at it, Geforce Now makes playing your games anywhere a cinch.