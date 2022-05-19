Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Learn more.

Second Dinner and Nuverse announced Marvel Snap today, a new digital collectible card game that is coming to PC and mobile later this year free-to-play title.

Ben Brode, former Hearthstone director, founded Second Dinner with other Blizzard vets in 2018.

“We grew up obsessively playing CCGs and have spent decades designing them. We want the entire world to fall in love with card battlers just like we have,” said Brode noted in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “Marvel Snap is unlike any card battler ever made. We’ve worked tirelessly to ensure that the game is super deep for hardcore players, while remaining very approachable so everyone can jump in and have a blast. We’re stoked to partner with Nuverse so that we can reach millions of players with our first game.”

Marvel Snap will feature over 150 characters from the Marvel universe. The game’s trailer, which you can watch above, goes into a little detail on how the title wll play.

Signups start today for a limited closed beta on Android platforms.