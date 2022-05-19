Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Learn more.

Big things are brewing at Ubisoft. The game-making giant has announced the lineup for its seventh season of Entrepreneurs Lab. Ubisoft’s Strategic Innovation Lab, whose function is to prepare Ubisoft for the future, heads up this yearly initiative.

“The Entrepreneurs Lab is a great way for Ubisoft and startups to work together towards building the future of entertainment through mutually beneficial collaboration,” said Clemence Rousselet, director of Ubisoft Entrepreneurs Lab. “Ubisoft is committed to enrich players’ lives with meaningful experiences and following the success of the previous season, we’re happy to continue supporting startups that are exploring how to create positive impact through entertainment.”

The selected startups, under guidance from Ubisoft’s Strategic Innovation Lab, will explore one of two main tracks. The first track, dedicated to positive outcomes to digital experiences, is the Positive Entertainment track. This track will explore self-expression and environmental awareness.

Web3 and the future

The second track, dedicated to studying Web3, will focus on decentralized technology and its effect on the future of games. In this track we see companies working with blockchain and NFT to add value to play.

“Web3 and decentralized technology also have the potential to be a major evolution in the digital world, opening up new opportunities and value propositions for players and creators alike and this season, we will continue to explore this technology’s potential for the future of gaming with talented startups,” continued Rousselet. “We’re excited to welcome these startups to this new season and to start working with them.”

The featured startups for this year are: Ender Ocean, Mila Learn, My Lovely Planet, Oxya Origin, Pose AI, Rapsodie, Starchain Gazer, Tales from the Wild, Versum, Yellow Teapot, and Yumon. Sponsoring the seventh season is Marie-Sophie de Waubert, SVP of Studios Operations for Ubisoft.

For more information about the Ubisoft Entrepreneurs Lab, check out the official site.