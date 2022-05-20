Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Watch now.

Yep, you read that right: I tied the knot with my partner of six years this week, in a quiet courthouse ceremony with my brother as witness. Before you say, “Rachel, what is this? Go back to talking about video games,” I mention this as a way of acknowledging the impact games have had on my life. The very first conversations he and I had together were about games — Fire Emblem, if I remember correctly. If this man got through several years of playing Overwatch with me, I think we have a good shot at making it.

Anyway, back to video games. The biggest news this week, to me, was the announcement of the games that are coming to the new PlayStation Plus. As you can probably guess, most of them are first-party Sony titles, and there are unfortunately not as many PSP or classic titles as I would have liked. But they have looped in Ubisoft, which does pad the catalogue somewhat. I’m not likely to get a higher tier at least for a little while, but the lineup is looking better than I expected. It all launches on June 13.

The rest of the week has been a mixed bag of news. On the one hand, Fall Guys is coming to all of my non-PC devices, so I’ll be able to play some more of that. I saw some new details about Multiversus, and I’m going to have to play it just for the curiosity factor. Also, Norman Reedus apparently just leaked that there will be a Death Stranding sequel. I’m not sure the game’s story lends itself to a sequel, but I trust Kojima to think of something appropriately weird.

Speaking of game developers, I got to talk to Andrew Shouldice, the developer of Tunic, about what it was like to see his game’s name in lights alongside Elden Ring (I like them both; scandalous, I know). I saw the games that 505 is working on, and am intrigued by the one where I get lost in a Finnish forest and must appease the local fae. Oh, and I also got another peek at the new Saints Row, and all of its silliness. I think, if nothing else, it’s going to be fun. That’s all I can really ask of any Saints Row game.

As for me, in between the marriage stuff, I’ve been trying out Trek to Yomi. It’s OK so far — not sure if I’m prepared to write home (meaning, to all of you) about it, but it’s kind of charming all the same. I’ve also reinstalled Shadow of the Tomb Raider, in part because I’ve been missing Lara and also because I got a new PC and want to give it a good test. There is never a bad time to play a Tomb Raider game, anyway.

