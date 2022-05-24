Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Watch now.

Netflix announced the next batch of games it’s adding to its platform. Three of the games launch today, with the fourth coming on May 31. As always, they’re available to download from the Netflix mobile app.

The three games that are available today are Dragon Up from East Side Games, Moonlighter from 11 Bit Studios, and Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt from HandyGames. Dragon Up is a casual game about hatching and collecting rare dragons. Moonlighters is a shop management sim/RPG in which the player is a shopkeeper by day and a hero by night. Townsmen is a mobile port of the strategy game in which players must build a small village out into a kingdom.

The fourth and final game, launching on May 31, is the mobile port of card game Exploding Kittens, developed by Direwolf Digital. Netflix players will have two exclusive cards to play, called Radar and Flip Flop. It’ll also eventually have an exclusive expansion pack based on the animated Exploding Kittens show Netflix is developing.

As of May 31, Netflix will have a total of 22 titles in its gaming library.