Daedalic Entertainment revealed a release date for its game, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. It will launch on September 1 this year for PC and console, with a Switch release coming sometime later.

The stealth game takes place after Gollum has lost the One Ring to Bilbo Baggins, and he’s out searching for it. Early trailers implied that he finds his way into Mordor and that his alternate persona of Smeagol will play a role in gameplay. Daedalic also revealed that some familiar faces from Middle-earth will appear in the game.

The Gollum game was originally set to launch last year, but Daedalic delayed it to 2022. It will also release one day before the Amazon Prime show, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The two take place in different times of Middle-earth, but it’s still a lot more Tolkien-inspired properties than we’ve had recently.

Electronic Arts also announced earlier this month that it’s making a new Lord of the Rings game, a free-to-play mobile title called Heroes of Middle-Earth.