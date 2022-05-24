Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Watch now.

Getting blockchain games to cooperate and share gameplay across two different networks is one of the ambitions for the larger metaverse. So it’s interesting to see two companies do that today across two blockchain networks.

The Web3 games Million on Mars and Sunflower Land, two growing play-to-own crafting games, are creating a first-of- its-kind, cross-chain, cross-universe, crossover event. The collaboration between Million on Mars and Sunflower Land, built on the Wax and Polygon blockchains respectively, will mark one of the first Web3 experiences to enable coherent gameplay across two different networks.

This means the two Web3 games are building true interoperability between them, fulfilling one of the core promises of Web3 technology. Players of either game will be able to begin quests and crafting experiences in one game and finish in the other game, unlocking exciting in-game tools, prizes, recipes, and surprises across both games.

Million on Mars is a web-based and mobile-friendly Wax blockchain game. Players can buy unique land plots on the red planet to settle on Mars. In the game, players can take on a slew of actions, including purchasing & depositing buildings and resources for crafting and renting buildings to other players — all on real land plots taken from data from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) data.

Million on Mars is cooperating with Sunflower Land.

Players earn Dusk tokens as they buy and sell goods and services in a fully player-driven economy. Million on Mars has seen exponential growth on Wax since its debut in Q4 2021.

After launching in early 2022, Sunflower Land rose to become the 8th most popular blockchain game by user count, with its player base climbing 60,000% in the first four months of release. Players must plant, harvest, collect and craft resources to manage and grow their farmland and earn SFL tokens.

Interoperability is a key component of the Web3 revolution which aims to create an interconnected internet where different apps, games and websites are all compatible with each other. The transition from Web2 to Web3 will see users currently siloed on exclusive platforms able to traverse the entire length and breadth of the internet seamlessly.

“We’re really interested in creating experiences with other products and games in the web3 space, especially if they are on other blockchains as it helps lay the foundation for interoperability between experiences,” said Adam Hannigan, CEO of Sunflower Land, in a statement. “As a web3 project what we are doing with this crossover is truly the first-of-its-kind and a true differentiator.”

The gaming sector of the decentralized finance (DeFi) space has emerged as one of the main drivers of interoperability, as gamers seek to carry their gaming experiences and items with them across different platforms.

“There’s a very strong community of smart, ambitious and hardworking people in the web3 space,” said Erik Bethke, chief creative officer of Million on Mars, in a statement. “It’s exciting to be able to partner together across blockchains with a fantastic open-source team like Sunflower Land, who also built a very fun and gorgeous game.”

The Sunflower Land and Million On Mars Crossover event will run from May 24 for 30 days. At the end of the event, the interoperability will remain in place for both games. Both companies have said they’re excited to see how the player community receives this event, and plan to build more crossover events in the future.