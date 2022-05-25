Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Watch now.

Alexander Winn, founder of Edgeworks Entertainment, is creating the space sim, TerraGenesis: Landfall, the sequel to the hit planet terraforming simulator, TerraGenesis: Space Settlers, in partnership with free-to-play games publisher Tilting Point.

This is a one-man show. Winn is the sole developer on the ambitious second title set in the universe of TerraGenesis: Space Settlers, a space simulation game which has been downloaded over 28 million times to date.

TerraGenesis: Space Settlers was a work of passion created solely by Winn, who coded the game while road-tripping across New Zealand with his wife and cofounder behind the wheel.

Rooted in real science from NASA, TerraGenesis: Landfall is a space survival game that challenges players to build and expand the first human settlement on Mars and other worlds. A first look trailer for TerraGenesis: Landfall shows humanity’s next giant leap to populate other planets.

In TerraGenesis: Landfall, players will attempt the perilous task of building the first human settlement on another world. To do this, they will recruit settlers, manage resources to ensure survival, and grow their settlement from a bootprint in the dust to a thriving city.

Other planets are dangerous places and players will need to overcome unique and challenging random events as they occur, which will shape the future of their planet and its people. Players will design their cities to allow for habitation and survival, and send rovers to explore for hidden resources and secrets. If they succeed, they will expand their city’s culture and capabilities to go beyond what anyone dreamed possible outside of Earth.

Pre-registration for TerraGenesis: Landfall is available now on the Google Play Store for Android devices. The game will later launch on Apple iOS.

“I am so excited to be releasing the next game in the TerraGenesis franchise, a deeper look at the fascinating process of exploring and settling a new world. It’s a thrilling part of the adventure that TerraGenesis players have been wanting us to depict for years, and now we finally can!“ said Edgeworks Entertainment CEO Winn, in a statement. “It’s a dream come true to bring the next TerraGenesis games to players and we couldn’t think of better partners to help us with that task than Tilting Point, especially after how much they helped us reach so many players with the first game.”

After finding initial success with the game on his own, Winn found that he was able to scale the audience of his game greatly by working with Tilting Point. After years of achievement, the Edgeworks team has grown to eight employees and TerraGenesis was acquired by Tilting Point with Edgeworks remaining the brand licensor of the title.

“Alexander is a phenomenal developer and his success story of creating a game by himself that was downloaded tens of millions of times is just amazing,” said Samir Agili, President and CEO at Tilting Point. “TerraGenesis: Landfall is shaping into a fantastic game, and we look forward to helping Alexander grow it into his next big space sim.”